Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tatiana Bischak

A Quiet Day

Tatiana Bischak
Tatiana Bischak
Hire Me
  • Save
A Quiet Day illustrations procreate illustration pints pint alcohol window building irish ireland guinness bar pub
Download color palette

There's an older photograph taken for National Geographic of a bunch of pints of the black stuff on a table and outside the window a bunch of men stand drinking, and it inspired me to make this. Can't wait to get back to Ireland, and I can't wait until I can sit down in a pub and have some pints.

Tatiana Bischak
Tatiana Bischak
Brand supporting illustration and design.
Hire Me

More by Tatiana Bischak

View profile
    • Like