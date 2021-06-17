Ricardo Pirroni

Coffee monster logo vector illustration artwork design branding
A morning coffee monster T-shirt design for Comic Age Clothing.
Available to buy here: https://amzn.to/3zBKHU2

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
