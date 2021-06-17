Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Olga Zolotukhina

Bike Product Card

Olga Zolotukhina
Olga Zolotukhina
  • Save
Bike Product Card product card bike responsive ui
Bike Product Card product card bike responsive ui
Download color palette
  1. Bicycle.png
  2. Bicycle(1).png

Hello!
I had practice drawing product card, and redesign it for mobile devices.
Thanks for watching!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Olga Zolotukhina
Olga Zolotukhina

More by Olga Zolotukhina

View profile
    • Like