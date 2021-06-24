Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tommy Blake

Anchor Security Branding

Tommy Blake
Tommy Blake
Hire Me
  • Save
Anchor Security Branding shield security identity anchor seal typography logo branding design illustration icon
Download color palette

Here's a closer look at the family of marks for Anchor Security. Which one is your favorite?

Instagram | Portfolio

Tommy Blake
Tommy Blake
Branding + UI Design + Illustration
Hire Me

More by Tommy Blake

View profile
    • Like