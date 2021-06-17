App UI // Adventurer

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
OVERVIEW
Adventurer is an app for browsing and creating local outdoor activity based trips, with a strong emphasis on group connection. My challenge was to design a branding and UI experience around connecting with nature and other people, in an activity based group setting.
View full project @ https://www.behance.net/MaryLewisPortfolio