Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mary Lewis

App UI // Adventurer

Mary Lewis
Mary Lewis
  • Save
App UI // Adventurer design logo branding ux application app graphic design adventurer figma prototype
Download color palette

OVERVIEW
Adventurer is an app for browsing and creating local outdoor activity based trips, with a strong emphasis on group connection. My challenge was to design a branding and UI experience around connecting with nature and other people, in an activity based group setting.

View full project @ https://www.behance.net/MaryLewisPortfolio

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Mary Lewis
Mary Lewis

More by Mary Lewis

View profile
    • Like