Aakarsh B

Font Preview - Merriweather

Aakarsh B
Aakarsh B
  • Save
Font Preview - Merriweather composition merriweather font design
Download color palette

Tryna explore different fonts and Merriweather is my new love. Felt an earthy feel looking at the font, and hence decided to go with these colors and the word.
Added a small texture to bring it home.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Aakarsh B
Aakarsh B

More by Aakarsh B

View profile
    • Like