ScatterSpoke Explainer Video

Sooo here we go, my first explainer video for the web app I'm designing right now together with off.digital. Kudos to Piotr and Michał for designing awesome brand identity for this project!

By the way, ScatterSpoke is today on Product Hunt! Check it out: https://www.producthunt.com/posts/scatterspoke

