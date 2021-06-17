I created this design to help save a kitten in a small town in Avoyelles Parish in Louisiana who was thrown out of a moving car leaving him partially paralyzed and an amputated leg. You can get this design to help save Hope https://hendrickboards.com/blogs/animals-in-need/hope-tuxedo-kitten-thrown-out-of-moving-vehicle

Follow me on instagram for more art and animals I save https://www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick/