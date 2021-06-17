Athlos Podcast Logo Design

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Designed for a friend's upcoming Podcast series. The podcast is a faux sports cast set in the near future, featuring an as-yet-to-exist sport that combines dodgeball, ultimate frisbee, and field hockey. The Logo for the podcast serves double duty as the logo for the Athlos sports League or 'American Tournament of Athlos". It promises to be fun so check it out wherever you find podcasts