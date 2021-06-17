Marcus Beyer

Athlos Podcast Logo Design

Designed for a friend's upcoming Podcast series. The podcast is a faux sports cast set in the near future, featuring an as-yet-to-exist sport that combines dodgeball, ultimate frisbee, and field hockey. The Logo for the podcast serves double duty as the logo for the Athlos sports League or 'American Tournament of Athlos". It promises to be fun so check it out wherever you find podcasts

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
