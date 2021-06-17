Booking PRO Dashboard

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys,
New figma options here. In this work, I show you how to create interactive components for your dashboard. No worries, it’s easier than ever!
Click here
https://figma.fun/nk6Tmx
Please check the Booking project.
Design — Figma
---------------
📩 I am open to new projects! Valeriapetukhova@gmail.com
---------------
Telegram [https://t.me/valeriiakloss] | Linkedin[https://www.linkedin.com/in/valeriakloss/]