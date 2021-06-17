Valeria

Booking PRO Dashboard

Valeria
Valeria
  • Save
Booking PRO Dashboard dashboard ui dashboard app dashboad userinterface dash product design web design dashboard figma
Download color palette

Hey guys,
New figma options here. In this work, I show you how to create interactive components for your dashboard. No worries, it’s easier than ever!

Click here
https://figma.fun/nk6Tmx

Please check the Booking project.

Design — Figma
---------------
📩 I am open to new projects! Valeriapetukhova@gmail.com
---------------
Telegram [https://t.me/valeriiakloss] | Linkedin[https://www.linkedin.com/in/valeriakloss/]

Valeria
Valeria
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Valeria

View profile
    • Like