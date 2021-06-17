Booking PRO Dashboard

Hey guys,

New figma options here. In this work, I show you how to create interactive components for your dashboard. No worries, it’s easier than ever!

Click here

https://figma.fun/nk6Tmx

Please check the Booking project.

Design — Figma

---------------

📩 I am open to new projects! Valeriapetukhova@gmail.com

---------------

Telegram [https://t.me/valeriiakloss] | Linkedin[https://www.linkedin.com/in/valeriakloss/]