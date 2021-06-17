Ricardo Pirroni

Little sea monster

Little sea monster artwork vector illustration design logo branding
A cute monster T-Shirt design for the Comic Age Clothing brand.
If you like it, you can buy it here: https://amzn.to/2UcYfp4

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
