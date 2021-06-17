davide pagliardini

Dolly Noire x Bastard

Dolly Noire x Bastard snowboard alcohol alcool drink negroni streetwear branding design vector typo typography illustration lettering
Dolly Noire x Bastard snowboard alcohol alcool drink negroni streetwear branding design vector typo typography illustration lettering
When I was a kid, my father gave me my first hand-me-downs skate/snowboard clothes. He often wore clothing of an Italian brand that I have always loved: https://store.bastard.it/
So today I'm very happy to share a detail of a new project that I've designed for https://www.dollynoire.com/ with “those lazy italians”. Soon we will reveal everything!

