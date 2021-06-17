Dolly Noire x Bastard

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
When I was a kid, my father gave me my first hand-me-downs skate/snowboard clothes. He often wore clothing of an Italian brand that I have always loved: https://store.bastard.it/
So today I'm very happy to share a detail of a new project that I've designed for https://www.dollynoire.com/ with “those lazy italians”. Soon we will reveal everything!