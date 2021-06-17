Fairy garden 3D

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Enjoy our first 3D animation experiment, it's a treat for motion design lovers! ✨🧚‍♀️🌳

We used 3 different softwares:
- C4D for the illustration and basic animations;
- Photoshop for textures;
- After Effects for specific details and color correction.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
