Focused Community Strategies: Annual Report

To visually capture its dichotomy between beauty and brutality, we implemented a high contrast, black-and-white system throughout this piece along with sharp cutting lines and elements of color amidst an otherwise colorless landscape.

It is nearly impossible to choose what to highlight from this brutal yet beautiful year for FCS. The impact of COVID and racial injustice on Historic South Atlanta was great but the community’s response was greater.

☑️ 100 residents had their rent/mortgages and utilities funded

☑️ 150 Chromebooks were given to students to address the digital divide

☑️ 500 households were provided with food & PPE

☑️ 2,400 households received gift cards toward food

☑️ 15,000 masks were distributed

☑️ 74,000 lb of food were distributed through the co-op

☑️ 79% of START:ME alumni operated business through 2020

☑️ Walks/runs were held to promote racial justice

☑️ Affordable, mixed-income housing and home ownership continued to be facilitated by servicing mortgages (more than 400 over 40 years)

☑️ Bike rides and cross-fit style workouts for youth were held 3x a week to support mental health during COVID isolation

There is so much more beneath the surface than a quick snippet can do justice.