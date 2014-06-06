ChrisGraphiX

ironman helmet V2

ironman helmet V2 photoshop 3d helmet iron man ironman iphone emojis icon
Rebound this helmet ironman 3D with photoshop. Correct two mistake and add some few effect.
Hope you like it!

This work is for emojis in iPhone. Declined soon with few emojis.

Ironman Helmet
Posted on Jun 6, 2014
