MailCharts energized banner fun illustration diving banner web ui
As a product designer, I find illustration is really hard. However, if I see graphic is a solution with strong requirement, it will be fun like this. You just need to read the title and the image together. There is no point if the banner contains no emotion. This banner will be placed in the new coming page of the application. Visit https://app.mailcharts.com/ to find it.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
