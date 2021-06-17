Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ima

Serendepity.Co - Brighter Than Your Summer

Ima
Ima
  • Save
Serendepity.Co - Brighter Than Your Summer design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone! this is my very first exploration landing page about fashion store website called serendepity. I hope you enjoy it! feel free to leave any comment or critics. Thank You!

Find me on:
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/uiux_ima
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ima-hapsari-87b933170/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Ima
Ima

More by Ima

View profile
    • Like