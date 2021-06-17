Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ricardo Pirroni

Medusa-Bucks

Ricardo Pirroni
Ricardo Pirroni
  • Save
Medusa-Bucks vector illustration typography artwork design logo branding
Download color palette

A parody logo of a coffee loving medusa for a T-shirt design.
If you like the look of this, it's on sale here: https://amzn.to/3wAhabr

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Ricardo Pirroni
Ricardo Pirroni

More by Ricardo Pirroni

View profile
    • Like