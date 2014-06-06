Bob Ewing

Wiggle /// 257

Wiggle /// 257 lettering hashtaglettering
Today's daily from my Hashtag Lettering Project. My 2 year old loves to dance to this song. No, not those dumb Wiggles, Jason Derulo and Snoop! I might end up send this one through the vector machine.

Posted on Jun 6, 2014
Independent brand designer from Indianapolis.
