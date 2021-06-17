Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Brian Dove

Bellan Display - A Mostly-Monospaced Typeface in Four Widths

Brian Dove
Brian Dove
Hire Me
  • Save
Bellan Display - A Mostly-Monospaced Typeface in Four Widths display serif headline font logo font display typeface display type font for sale type design display font new font
Bellan Display - A Mostly-Monospaced Typeface in Four Widths display serif headline font logo font display typeface display type font for sale type design display font new font
Bellan Display - A Mostly-Monospaced Typeface in Four Widths display serif headline font logo font display typeface display type font for sale type design display font new font
Bellan Display - A Mostly-Monospaced Typeface in Four Widths display serif headline font logo font display typeface display type font for sale type design display font new font
Bellan Display - A Mostly-Monospaced Typeface in Four Widths display serif headline font logo font display typeface display type font for sale type design display font new font
Bellan Display - A Mostly-Monospaced Typeface in Four Widths display serif headline font logo font display typeface display type font for sale type design display font new font
Download color palette
  1. bellan-web-01.jpg
  2. bellan-web-03.jpg
  3. bellan-web-05.jpg
  4. bellan-web-06.jpg
  5. bellan-web-07.jpg
  6. bellan-web-08.jpg

Bellan Display Typeface

Price
$30
Buy now
Available on shop.bigfog.co
Good for sale
Bellan Display Typeface

Bellan Display is out now via Big Fog! Bellan is an all-caps type family in four widths—Condensed, Regular, Wide, and Extended—great for headlines, logos, and display settings. The mostly-monospace construction with flat tops and bottoms makes this family great for stacking, aligning, and fitting the shape of its container. V1.0 includes basic Latin uppercase, numerals, and some basic punctuation and symbols. Grab it on our website or Creative Market.

Brian Dove
Brian Dove
Making stuff & growing food in West Virginia.
Hire Me

More by Brian Dove

View profile
    • Like