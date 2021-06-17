Bellan Display - A Mostly-Monospaced Typeface in Four Widths

Bellan Display is out now via Big Fog! Bellan is an all-caps type family in four widths—Condensed, Regular, Wide, and Extended—great for headlines, logos, and display settings. The mostly-monospace construction with flat tops and bottoms makes this family great for stacking, aligning, and fitting the shape of its container. V1.0 includes basic Latin uppercase, numerals, and some basic punctuation and symbols. Grab it on our website or Creative Market.