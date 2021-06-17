Bellan Display - A Mostly-Monospaced Typeface in Four Widths

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Bellan Display is out now via Big Fog! Bellan is an all-caps type family in four widths—Condensed, Regular, Wide, and Extended—great for headlines, logos, and display settings. The mostly-monospace construction with flat tops and bottoms makes this family great for stacking, aligning, and fitting the shape of its container. V1.0 includes basic Latin uppercase, numerals, and some basic punctuation and symbols. Grab it on our website or Creative Market.