Jannatul Ferdoush

Social Share : Daily UI #010

Jannatul Ferdoush
Jannatul Ferdoush
  • Save
Social Share : Daily UI #010 app share branding design mobile app graphic design ui uiux ui ux ux 010 dailyui icon social share motion graphics logo animation
Download color palette

10th design for Daily UI.

Any kind of feedback is appreciated. And don't forget to hit 'L' if you like it.

Thank you so much.

Jannatul Ferdoush
Jannatul Ferdoush

More by Jannatul Ferdoush

View profile
    • Like