Basov: UI/UX Design
Basov Design

Сatalog with filters design for Deuxpardeux / Magento

Basov: UI/UX Design
Basov Design
Basov: UI/UX Design for Basov Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Сatalog with filters design for Deuxpardeux / Magento babystore basov minimal ecommerce design baby dress children store fashion fashion brand kids ecommerce magento 2 magento psd ux web shop store ecom
Download color palette

A little piece of a large project. Redesign of the Deuxpardeux site. Shopping will be easier, we promise.

-

We are Basov Design
We do not draw a beautiful picture, we offer working solutions. We are young professionals making visual identities, digital solutions, and associated services for businesses and individuals all over the world. We offer our customers the best design and development practices to improve products and solutions of different complexity.

Check us out at basov.design

You can also follow us on Behance / Instagram / Facebook

6764d102a524dfb67bd616ec4e4e1515
Rebound of
New design for Deux par Deux web site / eCommerce
By Basov: UI/UX Design
Basov Design
Basov Design
Made with love. Got a project? Just say hi👋
Hire Us

More by Basov Design

View profile
    • Like