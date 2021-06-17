Tyler Mays

Design System Blueprint pt. 2

Tyler Mays
Tyler Mays
Hire Me
  • Save
Design System Blueprint pt. 2 icon navy figma new york brooklyn ny element component ux illustration alert button dropzone tool tip tag chip avatar grid graphic design
Download color palette

Another snapshot of some celebratory work I've been creating around the launch of our new design system.

Dbb4006beee8c8476631bf302c0eb7bd
Rebound of
Design System Blueprint pt. 1
By Tyler Mays
Tyler Mays
Tyler Mays
Most just for fun
Hire Me

More by Tyler Mays

View profile
    • Like