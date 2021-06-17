Guriya Kumari

My own fictional character

My own fictional character yellow game flat illustration fictional concept character design character cartoon 3d dribble ui logo design artist graphic design adobe illustrator digital art art illustration
Hey everyone, so I have created a fictional character of my own imagination. My character's name is 'Pal' known for one's own soul friend with whom we share our emotions, happy memories, and our cute secrets.

Rebound of
Design a character for a new video game.
By Dribbble
