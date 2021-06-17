My own fictional character

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey everyone, so I have created a fictional character of my own imagination. My character's name is 'Pal' known for one's own soul friend with whom we share our emotions, happy memories, and our cute secrets.
Comment 'L' if you like my cute fictional character.
Visit my Instagram for more art:
https://www.instagram.com/guriya.k.999/?igshid=q5av1hzjrk5d
Visit my Behance for more art:
https://www.behance.net/gkumari
Support me with likes and feedback.
Thank you.😊