Branding and Packaging // Kaleidoscope Brewery

The challenge was to design a logo, three labels and packaging for the Kaleidoscope Brewery. This brewery specializes in Gose style sour beer and would like to appeal to an audience between the ages of 21 - 35. For the design of the labels, I decided on a flowing 60's style illustration to personify both the relaxing effect of alcohol, and the bright sour flavor of this product.
View full project @ https://www.behance.net/MaryLewisPortfolio