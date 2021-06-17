Innovative Brands

DUX-SOUP brand makeover

Thousands of businesses are searching daily for the words ‘LinkedIn lead generation'. This is exactly why Dux-Soup exists: to make sales managers' and marketers' jobs easier with its automation tool.

They requested what we call a ‘total makeover’, which included a new logo, new website, brand templates… Long story short, new everything!

The resulting branding is vibrant and clean, with bright tones and light backgrounds that express the passion, excitement as well as growth advocated by our client's brand values.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
