Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ben Didier

Habanero

Ben Didier
Ben Didier
Hire Me
  • Save
Habanero design label logo packaging branding lettering typography
Habanero design label logo packaging branding lettering typography
Download color palette
  1. habanero-hot-sauce-label.jpg
  2. habanero-hot-sauce-label2.jpg

Design and photography for a special National Indigenous Peoples Day batch of habanero hot sauce from Sriracha Revolver, with 100% of the proceeds going towards Raven Trust and the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Ben Didier
Ben Didier
illustration, lettering and design
Hire Me

More by Ben Didier

View profile
    • Like