Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Naufal Nur Aidil

Calendar App Design

Naufal Nur Aidil
Naufal Nur Aidil
  • Save
Calendar App Design illustration userinterface uidesign ui mobileapp figma design app
Download color palette

Hello.. This is my exploration of Calendar app design. Any advice are welcome for better me, thank you !!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Naufal Nur Aidil
Naufal Nur Aidil

More by Naufal Nur Aidil

View profile
    • Like