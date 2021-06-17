Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Driss Chelouati
Formal Founder landing page web design
Hi Dribbblers 👋,
Here's Formal Founder, a nice little app I designed and coded quite some time ago that checks if your business name is available or already taken.

Dont forget to press (L) from some Love ;)

---------------------------------------------------

Have a custom project? Reach us on :
https://digisquad.io

CSS Ninja website :
https://cssninja.io

CSS Ninja on Envato :
cssninjaStudio

Follow CSS Ninja on Twitter :
https://twitter.com/cssninjaStudio

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
UI/UX Designer. Frontend Developer.
