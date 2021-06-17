Alvy Wyll

V CHITCHAT LOGO FORSALE

Alvy Wyll
Alvy Wyll
  • Save
V CHITCHAT LOGO FORSALE technology communiation play chitchat media chat vvv ui illustration design minimal logo illustrator icon flat branding art
Download color palette

Logo Forsale On Logoground
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=456587
The letter V logo and media chat with a unique and attractive design.
it is suitable for all areas of business, especially communication technology.
looks cool for web, app and real.

Alvy Wyll
Alvy Wyll

More by Alvy Wyll

View profile
    • Like