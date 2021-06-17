CAM is on It's Nice That

Hi friends,

We've got some exciting news to share! The article about our latest project for the Covid Art Museum just got published on It's Nice That. It talks about the process behind creating this digital platform that aims to depict the reality of the work, not just a mere documentation of it. It shares the artists’ experiences and emotions, shining a light on how the pandemic affected peoples’ lives as told by the people themselves.

With this project we hoped to inspire other people to express their feelings in new ways, creating new, unapologetic artwork that isn’t afraid to get some feedback or support.