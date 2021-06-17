Cassandre Lelong

Music Fooding Trucks Festival

Cassandre Lelong
Cassandre Lelong
  • Save
Music Fooding Trucks Festival cat truck food print poster affiche festival music food truck branding vector design visual design illustration graphic design
Download color palette

Un projet personnel (et fictif) d'affiche pour un festival de musique et de food trucks à Lille :)
Qu'en pensez-vous ? L'affiche vous plaît ?

Cassandre Lelong
Cassandre Lelong

More by Cassandre Lelong

View profile
    • Like