Brian Perez
Focus Lab

Lookback

Brian Perez
Focus Lab
Brian Perez for Focus Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Lookback ux vector ui illustration identity design web icon logo branding
Download color palette
  1. Lookback-motion-3_1.mp4
  2. Visual & Verbal.jpg

Fun direction explored for the Lookback.io team. Didn't make the cut. But still enjoying this guy. Will share more soon.

---

Looking for a branding agency? We would love to hear from you.
Email us hello@focuslab.agency

Our website / Instagram / LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Focus Lab
Focus Lab
Hire Us

More by Focus Lab

View profile
    • Like