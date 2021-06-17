Pure Autumn CBD Shop Page Design

This website we designed and developed for Pure Autumn company. As they sell not only CBD products, our main goal was to create a website suitable for both CBD and non-CBD goods.

The client provided visual references and logo, and we chose to use soft, warm, pastel colors. In general, all of this creates lightweight and cozy atmosphere and users can concentrate on all sorts of healthy products.

