Pedro Pinheiro

SuperApp Multi

Pedro Pinheiro
Pedro Pinheiro
  • Save
SuperApp Multi ui
Download color palette

This is the Home Page of the app. Multi is a SupeAapp project for shopping malls that attend millions of shopping mall users with marketplace services (purchase and delivery of stores and restau- rants); movie and event tickets; loyalty plan; sign up for seasonal promotions with raffle prizes and more.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Pedro Pinheiro
Pedro Pinheiro

More by Pedro Pinheiro

View profile
    • Like