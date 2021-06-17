Jelena Milutinovic

Management tool - Kanban board

Jelena Milutinovic
Jelena Milutinovic
Hire Me
  • Save
Management tool - Kanban board tool cards card dashboard board kanban team task project management navigation meeting management design calendar
Management tool - Kanban board tool cards card dashboard board kanban team task project management navigation meeting management design calendar
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot 10.jpg
  2. Dribbble shot 8.jpg

Here is my exploration of task management tool.

The shot shows Kanban board that visually presents all tasks and projects that team members are working on. Board helps to easily and quickly keep track of iterations and backlogs to see where your team stands against each milestone.

Jelena Milutinovic
Jelena Milutinovic
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jelena Milutinovic

View profile
    • Like