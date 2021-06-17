Management tool - Kanban board

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is my exploration of task management tool.
The shot shows Kanban board that visually presents all tasks and projects that team members are working on. Board helps to easily and quickly keep track of iterations and backlogs to see where your team stands against each milestone.