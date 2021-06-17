Letter - Social Mobile App

The Letter App - a space for not only sharing yout thoughts and feelings anonymously BUT also for giving back support to people in need of it.

All of us have something that we want to get off our chest. Why not do this here and now?

📌 Design process:

• Brainstorming process

• Wireframing

• UI concept designs

• Applying UI concept to all wirefames

• Prototyping

• UI Style guide creation

• Components layout

