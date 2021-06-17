Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ALMAX Design Agency

Letter - Social Mobile App

ALMAX Design Agency
ALMAX Design Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Letter - Social Mobile App self improvement app anonymous app social app letter app design ux ui mobile ui mobile app design figma
Letter - Social Mobile App self improvement app anonymous app social app letter app design ux ui mobile ui mobile app design figma
Download color palette
  1. Frame 1.png
  2. Frame 2.png

The Letter App - a space for not only sharing yout thoughts and feelings anonymously BUT also for giving back support to people in need of it.
All of us have something that we want to get off our chest. Why not do this here and now?

📌 Design process:
• Brainstorming process
• Wireframing
• UI concept designs
• Applying UI concept to all wirefames
• Prototyping
• UI Style guide creation
• Components layout

📷 For more information about ALMAX Design Agency please visit our instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/almax_agency

📩 Need an estimate for you project - just drop a email:
almaxdesignagency@gmail.com

ALMAX Design Agency
ALMAX Design Agency
Adding Creativity to your Triumph
Hire Us

More by ALMAX Design Agency

View profile
    • Like