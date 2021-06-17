Design Concept for CBD Website

Here's one of the design concepts made by our studio. Though the clients decided to go with another one, we still love it and want to share it with you.

Pastel and at the same time vibrant color palette looks classy and represents Hawaiian mood. Clean and simple website is designed to keep user's attention on the most important information.

All the content is fully editable and can be changed anytime via admin panel.

If you require a CBD website for your company, feel free to reach out to us here:

