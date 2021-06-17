Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Graphic Spirit

Prism Rainbow Light Leaks Overlays

Prism Rainbow Light Leaks Overlays glow prism effects color overlay light leaks light flares lens leaks lens flares lens hipster flare rainbow photo overlays design textures actions effect photoshop
  1. Prism-Rainbow-Light-Leaks-0.jpg
  2. Prism-Rainbow-Light-Leaks-1.jpg
  3. Prism-Rainbow-Light-Leaks-5.jpg
  4. Prism-Rainbow-Light-Leaks-3.jpg
  5. Prism-Rainbow-Light-Leaks-6.jpg
  6. Prism-Rainbow-Light-Leaks-4.jpg
  7. Prism-Rainbow-Light-Leaks-2.jpg
  8. Prism-Rainbow-Light-Leaks-1820-index.jpg

Prism Rainbow Light Leaks Overlays

Prism Rainbow Light Leaks Overlays

✨ A magnificent collection of 44 Prism Rainbow Light Leaks Overlays to ensure that your photos have acquired a new charm, artistry and emotionality.

Suitable for both amateurs and professionals. Excellent results on color and black and white photos. For your convenience, the added actions for selecting and overlaying overlays in the Screen mode. This will work both in Photoshop and in Photoshop Elements. The Prism Rainbow Light Leaks Overlays can be used in any graphics editor, which supports layer overlay in the Screen mode.

If you want to enhance the overlay brightness, for example on a light photo, change the blend mode to Linear Dodge (add)

INCLUDED:
⭐ 44 Prism Rainbow Light Leaks JPG 4592x2576
⭐ Overlay Actions.atn
⭐ User Guide.pdf

