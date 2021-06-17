Karina GG
Improving MX Product Design

Dashboard Dark & Light

Karina GG
Improving MX Product Design
Karina GG for Improving MX Product Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Dashboard Dark & Light dashboard light dark darkmode web ui design ui ux
Dashboard Dark & Light dashboard light dark darkmode web ui design ui ux
Dashboard Dark & Light dashboard light dark darkmode web ui design ui ux
Dashboard Dark & Light dashboard light dark darkmode web ui design ui ux
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD -1.png
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 3.png
  3. Dribbble shot HD - 4.png
  4. Dribbble shot HD - 2.png

Hello Dribbble world 🏀

This is a dashboard in two versions dark and Light mode. I hope enjoy this shot.

If you like don't forget to give me some love ❤️

------------------
Do you want to know more about our talented design team and product services? Visit:
https://www.itexico.com/our-services/digital-product-design

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Improving MX Product Design
Improving MX Product Design
Hire Us

More by Improving MX Product Design

View profile
    • Like