The Jolly Joker - New Year 2021 -

The Jolly Joker - New Year 2021 - graphic designers illusion celebration playing card happy new year newyeareve op art jolly joker sketching animation new year illustration quarantine art direction
This is the New Year greeting I did, celebrating one of the long awaited new years globally to say "GOODBYE 2020" which was one of the toughest years and "WELCOME 2021" with joy, fun and hopes for new beginnings! I found the world has been like a circus and the winner would be the joker who could pass all the traps we have been facing along 2020!

To check the full project and animation, please follow this link
https://www.behance.net/gallery/110470021/The-Jolly-Joker

I would be happy to know your opinion!

