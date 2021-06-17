Eleni Debo

Every organism

nature portrait colour texture illustration
What if every cell of every organism was magically connected to the cells of people? Would that make people respect nature more? 🌱🌿😌🌱🍀

This question was the inspiration for one of the 100 portraits I made for the book ‘Een nieuwe wereld in 100 dagen’.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
