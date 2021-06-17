Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Saumya Sagar

Flight ticket booking app design

Saumya Sagar
Saumya Sagar
  • Save
Flight ticket booking app design design minimal branding
Download color palette

Hello Dribblers!

Here's my first shot about our flight ticket booking concept, mobile app today.
.
.
.
.
Hope you like it!
Stay tuned for more ✨

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Saumya Sagar
Saumya Sagar

More by Saumya Sagar

View profile
    • Like