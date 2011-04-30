Chris Reihe

New Logo (Personal Identity)

Chris Reihe
Chris Reihe
  • Save
New Logo (Personal Identity) logo circular identity
Download color palette

Reworking my personal identity — now using a circular "CR". I have a favorite, but going to step away for a bit before choosing which version I want to move forward with. Rubber stamp to follow!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
Chris Reihe
Chris Reihe

More by Chris Reihe

View profile
    • Like