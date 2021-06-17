Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wong Jowo

Task Manager - Mobile App

Wong Jowo
Wong Jowo
  • Save
Task Manager - Mobile App ui clean simple colorful calendar planing task team branding mobile task mobile app task management design ux app
Download color palette

Have you ever had difficulty in managing your tasks?
This service allows you to be more efficient in managing the tasks you have of course with a simple and colorful display. with a simple user flow I'm sure the user is easy to use this application.

I hope you like it :)

Wong Jowo
Wong Jowo
Like