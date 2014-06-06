Robert Generette III

Trevor Ariza Illustration

Trevor Ariza Illustration adobeideas wacom intuoscreativestylus ariza basketball nba vector illustration wizards
This is an illustration of Trevor Ariza is an American professional basketball swingman with the Washington Wizards of the National Basketball Association.
Illustration was created with Adobe Ideas for iPad using the Wacom Intuos Creative Stylus.

    • Like