Masked Hexagon Images

hexagons ui design
One of my favorite parts of building this recent website was the floating images cropped with hexagon masks. This was challenging to do and browser support was... interesting. To see it in the wild, visit https://carilionwellness.com/

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
