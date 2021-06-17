Shipping Company Website for Mobile

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Take another look at the website design for the company providing shipping and distribution services. Limited color palette with bright catchy accents, 3D images, readable but original typography, and clear data visualization help to give the meaningful message about the service and impress the visitors. Here you can see the flow of map interactions. Here's how some of the pages look on mobile. Stay tuned to see more!
Also, welcome to read about types of images in web interfaces, check the best practices of video integration in UX design, learn how to reach design consistency, and review the guide into basic types of web pages.
