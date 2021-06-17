EquitableStudioArts.com

Equity + Inclusion in Studio Arts is a digital resource guide made to combat barriers of entry and increase transparency in Bard College's Studio Arts Department. The guide draws from a wide variety of disparate sources (e.g. students, professors, word of mouth, the Studio Arts Department). Economic, academic, and career resources are compiled into a single, easy to navigate form. The website was made to be added to and run by future students. It encourages users to interact with the studio arts community through the ability to join the Slack discussion, contribute to the resource guide, or email in specific questions. It needed to have fluid user interaction on mobile and desktop so students could easily get the resources they needed quickly. When they could not find what they needed, students also required a simple and quick option for personalized help. User research was conducted through one-on-one interviews with Studio Arts students. Students were asked the following questions: Is there anything you want or need within the Studio Arts Department (e.g. resource-wise, teaching-wise, community-wise)? Are there any resources you can contribute (e.g. exhibition opportunities, websites, grants, institutions, residencies)? Is there anything else you would like from the institution/department?.