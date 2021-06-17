Peter Voth

ERB Basel

Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Hire Me
  • Save
ERB Basel responsive branding branding design etching engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
ERB Basel responsive branding branding design etching engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
ERB Basel responsive branding branding design etching engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
ERB Basel responsive branding branding design etching engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
ERB Basel responsive branding branding design etching engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
ERB Basel responsive branding branding design etching engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
Download color palette
  1. Unbenannt-1_Zeichenfläche 1.png
  2. Unbenannt-1-02.png
  3. Unbenannt-1-03.png
  4. Unbenannt-1-04.png
  5. Unbenannt-1-05.png
  6. Unbenannt-1-06.png

New branding for the new swiss church plant ERB Basel. Another really fun project. The main seal includes a Shield, Bible, Cross, Vines and Water.

For the typeface I used Adams by the great Simon Walker. Available from Beasts of England.

Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Aiming for the Good, the True & the Beautiful.
Hire Me

More by Peter Voth

View profile
    • Like